Counting On – Joy Anna Duggar Gives Fans A 19-Week Pregnancy Update

Counting on Star Joy-Anna Duggar has given fans a tummy update after revealing earlier this month that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting baby number two. Two-year-old Gideon's mother posted a mirror selfie on Thursday, March 26, to show her growing belly and reveal that she's officially been 19 weeks.

Duggar and Forsyth announced earlier this month on their YouTube channel Follow the Forsyths expecting a rainbow baby in August. The couple announced a second pregnancy in May 2019, but weeks later they revealed that they had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

"Yes, it's true! @ Austin4site and I'm PREGNANT again! It's been a pretty crazy ride these past few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!" Wrote the 22-year-old.

Fans and friends were excited to see Duggar's pregnancy update, with the Bates Family Instagram account writing that Duggar was "19 weeks and more than beautiful." One fan commented that Duggar looked great, and another wrote that they were "very happy,quot; for the Duggar family.

“You will soon be holding that beautiful rainbow baby in your arms. August is just around the corner. Stay home, stay well, "wrote one of Duggar's nearly one million followers.

Fans have been extremely concerned about Duggar, especially since he lost his last pregnancy at 20 weeks. In an emotional Instagram post last July, Duggar and Forsyth revealed that when they came for their ultrasound and gender reveal, doctors couldn't find their heartbeat. The couple called baby Annabell Elise.

"I'm not really as scared as I thought I was going to be after a 20-week miscarriage," Duggar told her followers after her pregnancy announcement. “I thought I was going to be very nervous, but I really am not. I'm excited."

However, he admitted that going through all of this again after his experience with Annabell has made the past month "very difficult." Joy-Anna Duggar said there was a possibility that she may have had a "molar pregnancy," meaning that it would not have been feasible. However, Forsyth shared that it was a "relief,quot; to discover that the baby was healthy.

"The last one, I don't know, month? We just weren't sure if it was going to be a viable pregnancy or not. It's like a big load lifted off our shoulders knowing the test went well," said Austin Forsyth.



