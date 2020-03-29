Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 29, 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa4af9d65b568e9782ffb48b9ca21fc7d11% %MINIFYHTMLa4af9d65b568e9782ffb48b9ca21fc7d12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Today is Sunday, March 29 and the second official day of the order to stay in the home of Governor Tim Walz. He has ordered Minnesotans to stay home for two weeks, and to only do essential activities, such as shopping for food and exercising. As of Saturday, there are 441 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota and five deaths.
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic: