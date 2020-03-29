coronavirus: time spent watching television, with smartphone increases: report – Latest news

Time spent watching television and using the smartphone has increased amid the coronavirus crisis as people spend more time indoors, according to data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council on Friday.

During the week between March 14-20, there was a 6% increase in television reach, while the average time per user increased by 2%, the Indian Broadcasting Research Council (BARC) said in a statement. .

India was closed on March 25, but many states like Maharashtra also entered lockout mode days earlier.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the entire blockade itself was seen by 197 million Indians on their televisions.

There is a greater propensity to watch television between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or the hours of greater hearing, since there are more people at home.

With the crisis updates widely followed, there was an increase in news consumption on television, with a 57 percent increase in impressions, he said.



Channels in children's movies and genres also received higher impressions as families have more time to spend together, he said.

On the smartphone front, time spent by a single user has increased 6.2 percent, while video-on-demand applications have increased 3 percent, he said.

News apps saw an 8% increase and a 17% increase in time spent per user, he said, attributing the same to non-English information sources.

People have increased the time spent chatting (up to 23 percent) and also on social media platforms (up to 25 percent), he said.

Facebook, Instagram and TikTok have seen significant increases not only in time spent per user per week but also in sessions per user per week.