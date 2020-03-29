Coronavirus rumor sparks riots at Buriram prison in Thailand | Coronavirus pandemic news

Dozens of prisoners broke furniture and broke windows in a prison in northeast thailand during a riot caused by rumors of a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

During Sunday's violence, some convicts escaped from Buriram prison, It houses around 2,000 inmates, both male and female.. Seven were arrested, tThe justice ministry said.

News reports showed large plumes of smoke rising above the prison in Buriram province.

"A small group of prisoners received life sentences earlier this week, spreading the rumor that the facilities are not safe for COVID-19," a senior Justice Ministry official told Reuters news agency. , referring to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"One hundred prisoners joined them in organizing the riots," he added. the official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The Thai government has suspended all visits to the prison since March 18 in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country's overcrowded correctional facilities.

Police officers were deployed to contain the situation, including the persecution of prisoners who escaped in chaos, deputy police spokeswoman Krisana Pattanacharoen told Reuters.

Movement restrictions have been imposed in several Thai provinces as the total number of coronavirus cases reached 1,388, with 143 new cases reported on Sunday.

The country also reported a new death from coronavirus, with a total of seven.