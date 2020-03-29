Coronavirus: Rangers & # 39; ready and willing & # 39; to let the NHS use Ibrox | Football news





Ibrox has been offered to the NHS by Rangers in the battle against the coronavirus

Rangers say they are "ready and willing,quot; to offer partial use of Ibrox to the NHS to aid the battle against the coronavirus.

With Scottish football suspended until April 30, a date that is likely to be delayed further, the Rangers will offer NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde access to their stadium.

The deal could be similar to the deal Manchester City has made with the NHS, which will see its executive boxes and conference rooms used to provide training for doctors and nurses during the crisis.

"This week we have shown our appreciation for the tireless work of the NHS staff," said a Rangers spokesman. "As an institution, we value the contribution of the NHS across the UK.

"We are open to helping the NHS in any viable way. This week, we offered free parking for NHS workers at local facilities.

"We are ready and willing to help in any way we can, in accordance with government guidelines."

The offer comes at the end of a challenging week for the Rangers, who saw the departure of club president Dave King leave questions about future investments.

The club insists that a funding plan is "well advanced," despite King saying the plans had been suspended due to the "financial consequences of the rapidly evolving global impact of the coronavirus."