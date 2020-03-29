Coronavirus Outbreak Affects Burbank Nursing Home – Up News Info Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) – Ten employees and seven residents tested positive for coronavirus at the Alameda Care Center in Burbank. Two people have died so far.

A woman, now a widow as a result of the concentrated outbreak, says she believes more could have been done.

%MINIFYHTML9987c2a4fa913c561ab90f0519e1d77311% %MINIFYHTML9987c2a4fa913c561ab90f0519e1d77312%

"It wasn't done right," said Willa Robinson, who lost her 55-year-old husband to COVID0-19. "I felt like I still had some life in him and I think it was taken from him."

Robinson saw her husband Vernon on March 13 during one of her regular visits to the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past two years.

“When they discovered that a person contracted the virus, something should have been done. I think he should have told us, ”said Robinson.

Officials at the Alameda Care Center said they called all the relatives or responsible parties of those who were ill and told them what was happening.

Robinson said she was told her husband would go to the hospital due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. She did not know that Vernon had a coronavirus until a doctor called her saying her lungs failed due to the virus.

Vernon died just a few days later.

Now Robinson is working through the pain of unexpected loss.

"The sadness that he is gone, but always because of what happened and the suffering he had to do," he said.

Robinson has been in quarantine since March 13 when she last saw her husband, and says she has so far shown no symptoms. She said she hopes to start planning her funeral next week.