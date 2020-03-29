Coronavirus: Mark Butcher Says Closed Door Cricket Still Has Problems | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML026cc4f36998c465f7a93fb8d9c2b8a611% %MINIFYHTML026cc4f36998c465f7a93fb8d9c2b8a612%

"I've been to millions of cricket dressing rooms and none are big enough to swing a cat, let alone give people a two-meter distance."





England's summer test is scheduled to start at The Oval on June 4, against the West Indies



Mark Butcher says that playing closed-door cricket during the coronavirus pandemic would still present difficulties.

The ECB is considering installing coronavirus checkpoints and isolation units on the grounds this summer as a way to potentially resume play without fans present.

But former England and Surrey hitter Butcher said Sky Sports News that the safety of the players could be difficult to guarantee.

"Behind closed doors is not ideal. The television audience would obviously be huge, but you have to think about the safety of the people who play the game," said the Sky cricket expert.

2:55 Jonny Bairstow hopes cricket can adapt to all formats of the game this summer despite the coronavirus outbreak Jonny Bairstow hopes cricket can adapt to all formats of the game this summer despite the coronavirus outbreak

"Is it realistic to expect that a cricket team that spends a large amount of time in a dressing room is far enough from each other to follow the advice? My answer would be no.

"We will just have to wait and see. It is impossible to speculate on whether there will be any international or county crickets as things stand right now."

"We don't know if hosting sports events behind closed doors or in front of fans will be viable in a couple of months."

1:20 Sky Sports' Ian Ward believes England's Sri Lanka test tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus, could be rescheduled for January Sky Sports' Ian Ward believes England's Sri Lanka test tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus, could be rescheduled for January

"As much as it is a daily process for everyone in this extraordinary time, you want to be positive and still have things to look forward to and the players and fans are looking forward to the cricket tours."

The West Indies three-round series of England trials is slated to start at The Oval on June 4, but appears to be in jeopardy as there will be no professional cricket in the country until at least May 28.

The West Indies reportedly offered to host the series in the Caribbean, but Butcher feels it is unlikely that he has spoken to Jonny Grave, the CEO of the West Indies cricket.

"I was talking to Jonny on Saturday and he said they are locked up in Antigua," Butcher added.

"They have very few cases, but if they got worse, the medical facilities would not be able to cope, so everyone around the world suffers the same way."