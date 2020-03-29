Coronavirus: James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, tests positive | NBA News

James Dolan, CEO of the Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Knicks announced Dolan's diagnosis Saturday night: It's unclear when he was examined or when he received the diagnosis.

Dolan is the first major professional sports owner in the US. USA Known to have tested positive for the virus.

….Federal government. Quarantine will not be required. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

He also owns the NHL New York Rangers, along with other venues like Radio City Music Hall, The Hulu Theater, and The Chicago Theater.

A statement from the Knicks said; "Madison Square Garden Company CEO and CEO Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus.

"He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing few or no symptoms."

"It continues to monitor business operations."

New York has been the area most affected by the coronavirus in the United States.

The 50 states of EE. USA They have reported a few cases of COVID-19, but New York has the most, with more than 52,000 positive tests for the disease and more than 700 deaths.

Some 7,300 people were in New York hospitals on Saturday, including about 1,800 in intensive care.

President Donald Trump said quarantining New York "will not be necessary," but tweeted that a "strong travel notice,quot; would be issued to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.