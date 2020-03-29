Coronavirus in Minnesota: Volleyball and Air Force academy classes still in effect for Lily Landis while at home during the outbreak – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7afd6ba76d0abdbdd035be6bf79dd9ce11% %MINIFYHTML7afd6ba76d0abdbdd035be6bf79dd9ce12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Lily Landis attended Minneapolis Southwest High School and played volleyball.

She got an appointment for the United States Air Force Academy, where she is a sophomore on the team. They also sent most of their students home from the Colorado campus, but that doesn't mean that classroom work and volleyball training take a break.

"A typical day would be waking up between 5 am and 6 am. Some days I will get up before class, which starts at 7:30 pm and continues until lunchtime, around 12:30 pm," said Landis. "Then the entire wing, the 4,000 of us, will go out to lunch together in our squads. We will have lunch, sometimes after lunch, meetings, then it's easy to practice, maybe another lift, and then have dinner as soon as we can, and go back to your bedrooms to do homework. "

That has changed. She is back home in Minnesota, working alone with a program designed by her coaches and trainers.

“Our coach has sent us some bodyweight workouts. Obviously, all the gyms are closed, so we are doing the best we can. You know, bodyweight lunges, sprints, some squats, anything we can to keep moving, ”said Landis.

He loves this sport, he came to the Olympic tests in Colorado Springs.

"It was amazing. Honestly, training with some of the best talent in the country and working with new girls other than the ones I see in the gym every day, and then learning from Karch Kiraly is an amazing experience, ”said Landis.

And, oh yes, she still goes to class every day. She attends from home, and they dress in their uniforms, a military code in the online age that helps.

“It really helps to start the day, you know, get ready, put on your uniform, do your hair. It just helps make the routine look the same as when we were at the academy, ”said Landis.

So she keeps her schedule in a different way, and the biggest adjustment is free time.

"It's been a little difficult so far. I mean, I can do my best to wake up and exercise before class. The class is still the same time, so that helps. But after class ends, it depends on me, and my day is a bit of free time, which we haven't been used to at all, "Landis said.

