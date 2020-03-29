Coronavirus in Minnesota: the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increases to 503; 4 most reported deaths – Up News Info

State health officials announced Sunday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased to 503, from 441 on Saturday. Four more people also died, bringing the total death toll to nine.

According to a map from the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the positive cases so far are on the Twin Cities subway. Hennepin County has only 171 positive cases.

MDH says that of the four additional deaths reported Sunday, three were residents of Hennepin County and one was a resident of Martin County.

Approximately 17,657 people have completed tests at the state Public Health Laboratory and outside labs, health officials say. Of these, more than 39 are currently hospitalized.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.