Coronavirus in Minnesota: St. Paul ice cream store gives all proceeds to addiction recovery group – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Twin Cities ice cream parlor is serving hope and help along with a sweet gift.

Cold Front, which is located in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood of St. Paul, sold pints of ice cream on Sunday to raise money to help people recovering from the addition.

The store had 400 pints in stock since the closure earlier this month due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Owner George Doyle, who has been sober for 15 years, wanted to sell the ice cream and return it to a group that he knows needs help and connection during this time of isolation. He then partnered with Minnesota Recovery Connection and gave 100% of the proceeds to the organization.

"We wanted to do something with that, right? And this is a great way to do it, ”said Doyle. "These people need these resources, and we just wanted to be there to help."

Wendy Jones, executive director of the Minnesota Recovery Connection (MRC), says people in recovery cannot physically meet with their support groups or mentors during the virus outbreak.

"Not having access to those support groups, that one-on-one coaching and a face-to-face support network is really a big problem for the recovery community right now," Jones said.

The 400 pints were sold on Sunday. Jones says MRC will use the fundraiser's money to get its clients virtual and digital resources to continue their recovery groups.

If you or someone you know needs immediate support or recovery resources during the COVID-19 crisis, visit

minnesotarecovery.org or call 612-584-4158.