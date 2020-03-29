Coronavirus in Minnesota: Popular Home Improvement Projects Amid Order to Stay Home – Up News Info

Saturday was the first day of the two-week order to stay home statewide. Despite this blockage in place, several Minnesota residents were out and running errands, particularly at hardware stores.

"I was very busy, I was surprised," said Haley Lohmann, who shopped at Menards in the Golden Valley. "I didn't think there would be a lot of people out there, especially on the first day of the order to stay home."

Lohmann was one of the many customers who came to Menards to purchase supplies to work on projects at home during the two-week home stay order.

"Stock up on projects and entertainment for me," Lohmann said. "The closet shelf is my project to tackle, custom shelving, I have to get it started, get organized."

Rick Tupa has a list of projects at home that he has left in the background and that he now wants to carry out in the next two weeks.

"Get rid of the spider webs, take everything out and clean the floors, clean the walls, paint the walls," Tupa said.

Leaving your home to do this type of errand is allowed under the order. Police say they are allowing free travel on all streets and highways.

The Department of Public Safety encouraged all police departments to adopt an educational approach to the order to stay home, simply by informing people about the order and dividing larger groups.

Chief Medaria Arradondo with the Minneapolis police say they will only summon people who do not comply after they are first asked to do so.

"Rest assured that this pandemic in no way means that we will begin to use broad powers of arrest, we will not be questioning or demanding documents from those in our new immigrant community," said Arradondo.

Companies like Menards and Home Depot will remain open because hardware stores are considered essential.

Here is a complete list of companies that open and close during a Stay-At-Home order: