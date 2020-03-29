Coronavirus in Minnesota: local birthing centers are increasing their interest – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd2e82e2adad26389b376c2b0ca8b36c211% %MINIFYHTMLd2e82e2adad26389b376c2b0ca8b36c212%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With the influx of COVID-19 patients at local hospitals, many pregnant women in Minnesota are looking for other options for giving birth.

A local delivery center is seeing a dramatic increase in consultations for women planning to deliver in a hospital.

The Minnesota Birth Center location in St. Paul is empty now, but that is about to change, according to Katie Ireland, a certified nurse-midwife at the center.

"So far our actual birth numbers haven't increased, but it's going to happen in the next one, you know, two weeks to three months, I think that's when we'll really see long, long shifts, lots of babies," Ireland said.

In the past two weeks alone, the center has seen a drastic increase in pregnant women waiting to move from a hospital delivery to its facilities, according to Pat Hinck, director of midwifery at the center.

"Everyone is not sure how serious COVID-19 will be here in Minnesota, so I think they are looking for us to avoid the hospital and be exposed to COVID-19," Hinck said.

Typically, the Minnesota Birth Center receives four to five calls per week with new leads. Currently, they answer four to five calls a day.

Ireland says it noticed the influx right after COVID started hitting local hospitals.

"I think the doulas and childbirth educators were posting right away, like, 'Hi everyone, there are other options,' and pregnant people from all the Twin Cities saw that," Ireland said.

Typically, the Minnesota Birth Center will not allow women to transfer to give birth on its premises for 32 weeks. Now, in these circumstances, they have transferred women for up to 38 weeks.

They have a fairly intense research process and will only accept low-risk patients.

"If you had been planning a low-intervention delivery without medication, you know, taking great responsibility for your own education and health throughout your pregnancy, a birthing center is a perfect choice for you, regardless of where you planned to deliver." Ireland said.

And they expect the woman who is using the center to return the next time she has a child.

"I hope people who didn't know about (us before) chose this, the circumstances being what they are and having a really good result and experience," said Ireland.