Coronavirus in Minnesota: Governor Tim Walz signs a bill providing $ 300 million for COVID-19 relief – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the state's fifth death from the coronavirus on Saturday, on a day that Governor Tim Walz signed a bill to provide more money to help manage the pandemic.

All of the people in Minnesota who died from COVID-19 were in their 70s and 80s, said Kris Ehresmann, the department's director of infectious diseases. The state reported on Friday the deaths of two people who lived in facilities for the elderly.

"One of the things we are very focused on right now … is the cases that we are seeing in our joint care settings," said Ehresmann, noting that the group is at the highest risk of dying from the virus.

Most facilities have not allowed visits and have limited traffic outside buildings, health officials said.

The death announced Saturday was a 70-year-old from Hennepin County. No further details were provided.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough.

The recent report from the Health Department shows that COVID-19 cases have increased to 441, 43 more than on Friday, with 30 patients hospitalized. The state has conducted 16,129 tests. More information is expected to be released later on Saturday.

Walz, who is under 14-day quarantine and works from the Governor's official residence in St. Paul, signed a bill on Saturday to provide $ 330 million in assistance. The state has now provided more than $ 550 million in aid.

Walz's order to stay at home went into effect on Friday night. Appeals to Minnesota residents who work nonessential jobs to stay home for two weeks, although they may leave for essential needs, such as trips to the supermarket and pharmacy, doctor visits, and outdoor recreation if they practice social distancing.

Restaurants that closed under a previous order may continue to offer takeout and delivery. Liquor stores, hardware stores and many other companies may also remain open.

