Coronavirus-free counties are mostly rural and poor – Up News Info

SANTA FE, N.M. – As coronavirus is unleashed in the United States, mainly in large urban areas, more than a third of the counties of EE. USA They haven't yet reported a single positive result for COVID-19 infections, an analysis by The Associated Press shows.

Data collected by Johns Hopkins University shows that 1,297 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 3,142 counties nationwide. The number of counties without a case of a positive coronavirus has declined rapidly, dropping more than half as AP prepared to publish. Of the counties without positive tests, 85% are in rural areas, from predominantly white communities in the Appalachians and Great Plains to most Hispanic and Native American stretches of the southwestern United States, which generally have less daily contact between people who can help transmit the virus. .

At the same time, counties with zero positive tests for COVID-19 have a higher average age and a higher proportion of people older than 60 years, the most vulnerable to the serious effects of the virus, and much less intensive care beds if they get sick. Average household income is also lower, potentially limiting health care options.

The demographics of these counties have important implications as the Trump administration develops guidelines to rate counties for the risk of spreading the virus, allowing local officials to review the social distancing orders they have sent to much of the American economy to free fall. President Donald Trump aims to return to an appearance of normalcy for the economy by Easter Sunday, April 12.

Infectious disease experts see an opportunity to curb the spread of the coronavirus in remote areas of the country that benefit from "natural,quot; social estrangement and isolation, if initial cases are detected and they are quarantined aggressively. This can save time for rural health care networks to provide robust care and reduce mortality.

But they are also concerned that sporadic coronavirus testing may be masking outbreaks that, if left unattended, could overwhelm rural health networks.

"They will get the infection later, later they will have their epidemics," said Christine K. Johnson, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Davis. "But I don't think they are protected because there is nowhere in the United States that is isolated."

Counties that have zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 could raise a red flag over inadequate testing, he said.

"I hope that the zeros are really zeros. I am concerned that they are not doing enough testing in those regions because they don't think they are at risk," he said.

In New Mexico, a state with 2 million residents spanning an area the size of Italy, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham aggressively moved to contain the spread of the coronavirus by closing schools across the state and banning most of meetings of more than five people.

Almost half of the state's 33 counties are free of positive cases of coronavirus. New Mexico is among the top five states for per capita coronavirus testing, although some virus-free counties are not yet equipped with specialized testing sites beyond samples taken by a handful of medical offices.

Torrance County Manager Wayne Johnson said plans are being made for the first three sites dedicated to COVID-19 testing in the 15,000-resident High Desert County spanning an area three times larger than Rhode Island.

A state order to stay home prevents many residents from moving to jobs in adjacent Bernalillo County, the epicenter of the state's COVID-19 infections, with 93 confirmed cases from a state government account of 208 as of Saturday by the night.

"We don't have any testing sites open, and part of that is that we don't have any testing needs yet," Johnson said. Still, Johnson said he is concerned that an outbreak may overwhelm the county's only medical clinic and a body of fully volunteer emergency medical technicians.

The first of the two state coronavirus-related deaths occurred on March 22 within a southern oil-producing region in Eddy County, where two other positive tests have emerged. A man in his 70s died shortly after arriving at a hospital in Artesia, and tested positive for the postmortem test. He had previously visited two health clinics, and five hospital staff members were quarantined for possible exposure despite wearing face masks.

State Deputy Epidemiologist Chad Smelser said health officials continued to carefully trace the steps of infected patients and notify people who came into contact with them. There are dozens of connections per infection on average.

"We know the details of his previous visits to the health care system," Smelser said of the deceased Eddy County patient. "We have worked with those physicians to assess their exposure. And we do not believe they have acquired it in the healthcare setting."

State health authorities say it is unclear how many people have been tested for coronavirus in each county.

Medical experts say uneven test patterns across the country make it difficult to assess whether remote areas are really better.

"It is a fundamental unknown," said Benjamin Neuman, a virologist at Texas A,amp;M University in Texarkana. "I think there is some truth to the idea that there are lower infection rates,quot; in rural areas.

He said he fears for homeless populations and undocumented immigrants.

¨ We hope they stay safe. Those would be difficult places to get rid of the coronavirus, ”Neuman said.

Complaints that tests are not available extend to the crossroads town of Crossett in southern Arkansas, where Ashley County has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Disabled veteran Marty Zollman, 42, of Crossett, says his wife, a clothing store employee, and her teenage daughter searched for coronavirus tests this week for fever and flu-like symptoms at a local health clinic. and they were rejected.

"We could be contagious, but no one will examine her," Zollman said of his wife, Janet, who was awaiting surgery for breast cancer. “They keep rejecting her. They have no source of evidence. "

He lashed out at Trump for stating that evidence is available. "Now it is time for you to call your lantern. If you have the equipment … you have to provide it," said Zollman.

In New Mexico, along the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains, Mora Valley Community Health Services and a companion agency serve elderly patients living in extreme poverty in Mora County, where COVID infections have not been confirmed -19 and there are few people who have been evaluated. .

With a population of 4,500 that is more than 80% Latino, the county is among the poorest economically in the nation. The median combined household income is $ 27,000.

"There are seniors who have dementia, who don't have a family … who eat from cans," said Julián Barela, CEO of Community Health Services, which typically provides a steady stream of Medicaid and Medicare patients with health, dental and Health. behavioral health services.

According to new state directives, the clinic has suspended all non-emergency appointments, most of its number of cases, to comply with a measure designed to preserve declining supplies of protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and gowns for health workers, Barela said. The clinic has yet to see a patient with telltale coronavirus symptoms worth trying.

Barela said it has been alarming to turn away patients who feel they need care as new federal grant money arrives.

"We don't have an emergency build-up, it doesn't seem reasonable that we are simply closed," he said. "We should not operate the same as New York. There is no reason for it ".

