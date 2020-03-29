Coronavirus-free counties are mostly rural and poor – Up News Info

SANTA FE, N.M. – As coronavirus is unleashed in the United States, mainly in large urban areas, more than a third of the counties of EE. USA They haven't yet reported a single positive result for COVID-19 infections, an analysis by The Associated Press shows.

Data collected by Johns Hopkins University shows that 1,297 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 3,142 counties nationwide. The number of counties without a case of a positive coronavirus has declined rapidly, dropping more than half as AP prepared to publish. Of the counties without positive tests, 85% are in rural areas, from predominantly white communities in the Appalachians and Great Plains to most Hispanic and Native American stretches of the southwestern United States, which generally have less daily contact between people who can help transmit the virus. .

At the same time, counties with zero positive tests for COVID-19 have a higher average age and a higher proportion of people older than 60 years, the most vulnerable to the serious effects of the virus, and much less intensive care beds if they get sick. Average household income is also lower, potentially limiting health care options.

The demographics of these counties have important implications as the Trump administration develops guidelines to rate counties for the risk of spreading the virus, allowing local officials to review the social distancing orders they have sent to much of the American economy to free fall. President Donald Trump aims to return to an appearance of normalcy for the economy by Easter Sunday, April 12.

Infectious disease experts see an opportunity to curb the spread of the coronavirus in remote areas of the country that benefit from "natural,quot; social estrangement and isolation, if initial cases are detected and they are quarantined aggressively. This can save time for rural health care networks to provide robust care and reduce mortality.

But they are also concerned that sporadic coronavirus testing may be masking outbreaks that, if left unattended, could overwhelm rural health networks.

"They will get the infection later, later they will have their epidemics," said Christine K. Johnson, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Davis. "But I don't think they are protected because there is nowhere in the United States that is isolated."

Counties that have zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 could raise a red flag over inadequate testing, he said.

"I hope that the zeros are really zeros. I am concerned that they are not doing enough testing in those regions because they don't think they are at risk," he said.

In New Mexico, a state with 2 million residents spanning an area the size of Italy, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham aggressively moved to contain the spread of the coronavirus by closing schools across the state and banning most of meetings of more than five people.

Almost half of the state's 33 counties are free of positive cases of coronavirus. New Mexico is among the top five states for per capita coronavirus testing, although some virus-free counties are not yet equipped with specialized testing sites beyond samples taken by a handful of medical offices.

