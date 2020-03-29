Coronavirus: father of boxer Anthony Yarde dies of COVID-19 | Boxing news





Anthony Yarde at the Copper Box Arena

The father of British light heavyweight Anthony Yarde died of coronavirus.

The 28-year-old released a statement via Instagram, announcing the sad news and urging people to stay home to combat the spread of the virus.

Yarde wrote: "I am a very private person and I am still in shock, but perhaps this can help people stay home.

"My dad passed away yesterday from this virus and was fit without health problems.

"The more people come out and mix, the longer this isolation will last and the more it will spread.

"I'm not a doctor, but I know that if you stay home, you're less likely to catch or pass it on."

"Seriously, it's not worth the risk."

A statement from Yarde promoter Frank Warren said: "Frank Warren and everyone at Queensberry Promotions would like to express their sincere condolences to Anthony Yarde and his family after his father's untimely death.

"The coronavirus is a problem that affects us all, but that does not make individual victims less tragic."

"We hope that his fans will listen to Anthony's sincere plea for people to take government advice seriously so that we can try to minimize the suffering of others."