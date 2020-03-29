Coronavirus deaths in the US USA They can reach 200,000: top scientist | Coronavirus pandemic news

American deaths from coronavirus could reach 200,000 with millions of cases, the government's top infectious disease expert warned Sunday when New York, New Orleans and other major cities said they would soon run out of crucial medical supplies.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimated in an interview with CNN that the pandemic could cause between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the United States.

But Fauci, one of the main members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, quickly added: "I don't want to be clinging to that … It is such a poignant goal that it can be so easily mistaken and mislead people."

For comparison, the flu has killed 12,000 to 61,000 Americans a year since 2010, according to the website according to the CDC, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA and the 1918-19 influenza pandemic killed 675,000 in the US USA

When asked about the persistent paucity of evidence for COVID-19 disease, Fauci gave a slightly more optimistic tone and said: "If you compare a couple of weeks ago with where we are now, we have a staggeringly higher number. of evidence that we had. "

When asked how soon the increased availability of evidence could allow for a lifting of travel and work restrictions, Fauci said: "It will be a matter of weeks. It will not be tomorrow and certainly not next week. It will be a little more than that ".

Fan shortage

Fan shortages in several major cities worsened when the death toll in the United States topped 2,100 on Saturday, more than double that of two days ago. The United States has recorded more than 123,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, most of any country in the world.

New York City will need hundreds more fans in a few days and more masks, gowns and other supplies by April 5, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

New Orleans will run out of fans around April 4 and officials in Louisiana do not yet know if they will receive any fans from the national reserve, the governor said.

Louisiana has attempted to order 12,000 fans from commercial providers and has received 192, Governor John Bel Edwards said on CBS's Face the Nation.

"We have not yet been approved for fans outside of the national reserve. I continue to push that case, and I hope we will be cut off for a portion of what we have left," Edwards said. "It's the only thing that really keeps me awake at night."

Doctors are also especially concerned about the shortage of ventilators, breathing machines needed by many of those suffering from a respiratory illness similar to pneumonia.

& # 39; We are scared & # 39;

Arabia Mollette, an emergency medical practitioner at Brookdale Hospital and St Barnabas in the Bronx, began praying during the taxi ride to go to work in the morning before entering what she describes as a "medical war zone." At the end of his shift, which often lasts much longer than the scheduled 12 hours, he sometimes can't hold back his tears.

"We are trying to keep our heads out of the water without drowning," Mollette said. "We are scared. We are trying to fight for the lives of everyone else, but we are also fighting for our lives."

On Saturday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA Residents of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey were warned against non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

Evidence to track the disease's progress is also sparse, despite repeated promises from the White House that it will be widely available.

Since the virus first appeared in the United States in late January, Trump has vacillated between minimizing the risks of infection and urging Americans to take steps to curb its spread.