Coronavirus deaths in the US USA Could exceed 100,000

WASHINGTON – As the White House searches for ways to restore normalcy in parts of the US In the US, the government's top infectious disease expert says the country could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union,quot; on Sunday, offered his forecast as the federal government weighs guidelines for social distancing in areas that have not been so affected by the outbreak at the end of the national event. 15-day effort to stop the spread of the virus.

%MINIFYHTMLf3018b9d37eff80743b753a3519ce31811% %MINIFYHTMLf3018b9d37eff80743b753a3519ce31812%

"I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 cases," he said, correcting himself to say that he was referring to deaths. "We are going to have millions of cases." But he added: "I don't want to be held onto that,quot; because the pandemic is "such a mobile target."

As of Sunday morning, about 125,000 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the United States. USA, with more than 2,100 dead. It is true that many more have the disease, but their cases have not been reported.

One in three Americans remains under orders from the state or local government to stay home to stem the spread of the virus, with schools and businesses closed and public life disrupted.

Dr. Deborah Birx, head of the White House coronavirus task force, said parts of the country with few cases so far should prepare for what is to come. "No state, no metropolitan area, will be saved," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Fauci said he would only support reversal in less affected areas if more tests are done to monitor those areas. He said "it's a little iffy,quot; right now.

Most people who get COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also mild cases of pneumonia, which sometimes require hospitalization. The risk of death is higher for older adults and people with other health problems. Hospitals in the hardest hit areas are struggling to care for patients, and some lack critical supplies.

Trump had observed a "reopening,quot; of the United States economy for Easter, April 12, but in recent days medical professionals have warned that it would be too soon for the nation's heavily affected urban areas.

Just Saturday, Trump was discussing increasingly stringent restrictions, suggesting he withdraw from a "forced,quot; quarantine of New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Instead, the White House task force recommended a travel advisory for residents of those states to limit non-essential travel to curb the spread of the virus to other parts of the US. USA

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that Trump should not be so quick to reverse social distancing patterns, and said more testing is needed to determine if areas that currently show the fewest infections are actually at lower risk.

Trump's "denial,quot; in the crisis was "deadly," he told CNN.

"As the president plays, people die and we have to take every precaution," he said. He promised a congressional investigation once the pandemic ends to determine whether Trump listened to the advice of scientific experts and to answer the question that resonates through America's political scandals: "What did he know and when did he know?"

Trump played down the severity of the pandemic for weeks. When asked if he was saying that this attitude cost Americans their lives, Pelosi said: “Yes, I am. I'm saying that. "

Meanwhile, governors in other critical parts of the country were alarming that the spread of the virus was threatening their health systems.

"We're really on a path to overwhelming our ability to deliver health care," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said on ABC's "This Week." "By the end of the first week of April, we believe the first real problem will be the fans. And we think it's about April 4th or 5th before, in the New Orleans area, we can't put people on fans who need them. And then, several days later, we will get out of bed. ”

He said officials have orders for more than 12,000 fans through the national reserve and private providers, but so far they have only been able to get 192.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.