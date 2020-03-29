Coronavirus: 17 major technology events from Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and others "canceled,quot;

At least 65 technology events worldwide have been canceled, postponed or turned into a virtual conference due to the coronavirus outbreak. While Google has completely canceled its annual Google I / O developer conference, Apple On the other hand, it has physically canceled WWDC 2020 and has switched to an online event. Other tech giants like Facebook and Microsoft have also canceled their physical events this year. Here is the list of the 17 most important technological events that were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.