Corey Feldman to relaunch his documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys

Corey Feldman did a live Twitter on Friday, March 27, 2020, where he updated the public on various events that have occurred since the release of his documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. The film's official release is scheduled for March 9, 2020, the night before the 10th anniversary of the passing of fellow actor (and movie subject) Corey Haim. Feldman scheduled a live screening for those who bought a $ 20 ticket to coincide with the premiere that took place at the Directors Guild of America (DGA). Celebrities such as Rosanna Arquette, Dave Navarro, Jamie Kennedy and Chris Kattan attended.

As soon as the movie was about to air live, the movie would not play. Corey Feldman's official website had been blocked before and people were distressed at not being able to watch the movie. By March 10, 2020, Corey Feldman once again found himself accused of defrauding the public and even talk show host Wendy Williams, who just days earlier had praised Corey Feldman on his television show it turned bitter.

Corey Feldman shared updates on his official Twitter account and promised that he was doing everything possible to ensure that members of the audience could see the film. Assuring fans that he did not scam them or take their money without turning in a movie, he announced that his team was "investigating,quot; what happened.

Later, he announced that his team concluded that the site had suffered a DDoS attack, a form of hacking when he wants to remove a site from operation.

To ensure everyone who paid for the film had a chance to see it, Corey Feldman made it available, on demand, 24/7 for a week.

Still, some say they haven't been able to see the movie.

During Corey Feldman's live Twitter, he announced that the film will be re-released in April so that those who haven't seen it yet have a chance.

Corey Feldman also revealed that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he is outside the United States and he and his wife, Courtney Feldman, are unable to return home at this time.

You can see the first part of Corey Feldman's Twitter live below.

There were technical difficulties and Corey Feldman's live broadcast lost connection. Here is the second part.

GOD, TRUTH, HOPE AND FUTURE … PT 2! https://t.co/FMQNNfHFrJ – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2020

You can watch the third and final part of Corey Feldman's live stream on Twitter below.

TAKE 3? https://t.co/mROYLHrOUL – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2020

Are you going to watch the Corey Feldman (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys documentary when it airs again in April?

What do you think of the accusations that Corey Feldman and others made, saying that Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim when he was the Lost children & # 39; actor was 13 years old?

Charlie Sheen denied the rape allegations by publishing a statement through her publicist.

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. He has never had direct, private communication with Judy Haim or Charlie Sheen.



