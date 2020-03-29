Convicted serial killer known as "Grim Sleeper,quot; dies in San Quentin State Prison at age 67 – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN QUENTIN (CBSLA) – Lonnie D. Franklin Jr., a convicted serial killer known as the "Grim Sleeper," died in San Quentin State Prison. He was 67 years old.

Franklin Jr. was found unanswered in his cell Saturday night, and was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m. His cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. Authorities, however, said there were no signs of trauma.

Franklin Jr. was sentenced to death for the murders of nine women and a teenage girl committed between 1985 and 2007.

He was sentenced to death on August 10, 2016 on 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.