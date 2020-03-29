Richard Hannon is tempted to target a racing campaign with Tipple Mummies, and sees the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot as an ideal race for the swift foal.

Although Mums Tipple has tickets at the Qipco Guineas 2000 in Newmarket and the Guineas Tattersalls Irish 2000 in Curragh, the former champion coach can campaign for more than six stadiums instead of a mile.

After making a winning debut at Ascot last summer, Footstepsinthesand's son stepped into the calculations of the group race with an impressive 11-length victory with the maximum weight in a valuable sales race in York.

However, the Tipple moms ended up on the field when they boarded the employer company for the first time, at Group One Middle Park Stakes in Newmarket in September.

Hannon has had to review initial plans for her return due to the closure of the coronavirus.

He said: "I was thinking of going to Newbury with him over seven years at Greenham, but that is not going to happen now.

"I hope we can take him for a day to Kempton or somewhere."

"I'd like to think it would go a mile, but I'm not sure, because it looks pretty fast over six, and there's that Royal Ascot race that has its name written all over it."

"Ryan Moore felt after York that a flatter track could be for him. He didn't handle the ripples at Newmarket, but he also got kicked in the door."