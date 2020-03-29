Collett paves the way for the success of the Cheltenham Festival | Racing News

The two stars of Harry Whittington's Cheltenham Festival, Simply The Betts and Saint Calvados, benefited from race day tutorials with the same woman: international event cyclist Laura Collett.

Simply The Betts, winner of the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase, and Ryanair Chase runner-up Saint Calvados took a detour from the Cotswolds to the Festival to hone their technique at the last minute.

Upon their arrival from Whittington's Oxfordshire courtyard at Collett's base in Salperton, she instructed them on jumps on the morning of their races, before returning the reins to rider Gavin Sheehan.

Saint Calvados went on to finish a second gallant on his Grade One adventure, starting with 16-1, and Simply The Betts provided Whittington with their first Festival winner.

Collett, 30, has represented Britain at the highest level in three-day events and accepts racehorses for the school, in addition to competing with her own chain of horses.

Winner of nine international medals, seven of them gold, Collett developed an interest in competing through Yogi Breisner, a former chef d & # 39; team on the British team, who trains jump-jockeys and helps school racehorses .

Initially riding the horses sent to Breisner for school, she eventually left on her own, with the support of coaches like Whittington.

"People used to send them to Yogi Briesner, and I ended up riding them," said Collett.

"Originally, Harry sent his horses to Yogi, but then he ended up sending them to me directly. Now he just calls me directly, and we are leaving there."

Having worked with Simply The Betts before graduating to chase, Collett was called back when the seven-year-old boy was set up for his winning performance in the Timeform Novices Disabled Chase at the Trials Day Festival in Cheltenham in January.

"I started studying at Simply The Betts about three years ago, prior to his (2018) Supreme (Novices & # 39; Hurdle) career at the Cheltenham Festival," he said.

"He didn't run much the following year, and I didn't see him until he ran in a couple of chases."

"Harry contacted Kempton after boxing day to say he didn't do very well, so I started working with him again before Trial Day, when he won.

"So we continue with that plan for the Festival; I don't think anyone else has skipped or raised it other than me, and Gavin (Sheehan) in their careers, ever since."

Having helped Simply The Betts, Collett enlisted to remedy the occasionally wandering jumps of San Calvados.

"Harry had been watching his races back and thought he was losing ground when he approached a fence, so that's how he came to me," he said.

"What I do with them varies with each horse. Simply The Betts is actually a very good jumper. Maybe he had lost a little bit of confidence and was jumping a little to his left, but when he got there the first time he didn't." You take a lot.

"We were jogging on a very small fence and then three gallop steps toward an ox (trellis fence).

"I was teaching him to keep going into the fences because he was slowing down a little bit before the fence where he might back off a little bit."

"We mainly do it because it really makes him very happy and sweetens him. His work is not really about his jumping technique."

"He has a very good jumping technique. He just seems to thrive, making him quite different from Saint Calvados, who I did a lot of grid work and a lot of pole work with."

"That was for him to learn to lower his head and lift his shoulder. He needed to use it because he had the typical French style in his jumps. He just kept fighting and never paid much. Pay attention to what was in front of him."

With both horses running on Festival Thursday, Collett was able to take a day out of her yard to see them.

"I wasn't meant to go, but I rode them in the morning when they came to me on the way to the races," he added.

"& # 39; Betts & # 39; particularly, who is one of my favorites, just felt on fire, and I thought 'there's no way he can't be there if he runs a great race'. So that I went to see them both.

"The owner, Andrew Brooks, was charming and let me go into the paddock with them and be a part of it, and it was an amazing experience."

Brooks owns the two horses with his wife Kate, and was very close to leading a Festival winner when Saint Calvados was denied a simple neck by Willie Mullins' Min at Ryanair.

Collett was very proud to see him fighting uphill to challenge Min after a round of fluid and constant jumps.

"I couldn't believe it, I was thinking 'he could win this!'" He said.

"It was a shame he didn't run to the last fence and cut himself a bit. He ran a massive race, and to be honest, looking at them, he was so proud of how they jumped, particularly Calvados, knowing what it had been like three weeks ago.

"It was a great achievement for me that he would have done it on the track as well. He had an intensive course in learning how to jump correctly!

"It just shows what kind of man Harry is amazing to deal with, because two weeks later I called him and asked him if he planned to educate Calvados about fencing at home, and he wasn't going to."

"I had a bit of a panic and I said 'I really think you should. We've changed a lot in a very short time, do you verify that a chase fence still jumps?'

"So Gavin raised him and said it was electric, so he could breathe again, but it's good that he listens and trusts what I say."

Collett, who was in the process of retraining Kauto Star, a two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner before dying in a bizarre accident in 2015, plans to continue lending his expert hand to work alongside coaches to fine-tune his horses.

"I've been doing it for years, and these seem to be the two highest-profile horses I've ever had," he said.

"Some horses come and stay in my yard for a week or 10 days, for as long as it takes. With others, they just bring them in for the day."

"I really enjoy doing it, because I like to make a difference, and with racehorses, you really feel like you can make a big difference in a very short space of time."

"I love it, I'm excited to see them produce it on the track."