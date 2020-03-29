Chrissy Teigen and John Legend organize the wedding of Luna & # 39; s Toys on IG Live

You are cordially invited to Chloe and Nosh's wedding …
When? Sunday, March 29. Where? Live Instagram. Dress code? Your most cozy outfit. Who is officiating the wedding? Chrissy Teigen. Are there special performances? Yes, John Legend and maybe Selena Gomez.
Who are these two lovebirds, you ask? Are Luna Stephens& # 39; stuffed animals who are very much in love.
This morning, Chrissy visited Instagram not only to organize Chloe and Nosh's wedding, but also to give us a little update on what the bride and groom were doing in the moments leading up to their big day.
"We are falling a little behind at the wedding, the bride is going crazy," Chrissy said in an Instagram story. "It seems that 10 o'clock is an ambitious time, it will be at 10:30, we will try to get it out, but now it is not in a good place."
Meanwhile, Luna and John were busy preparing the hallway for the two lovebirds to descend.
At 10:30 AM. On the dot, the heartfelt (and hilarious) wedding began.
During Instagram Live, Luna could be seen crawling with the bride and groom down the hall.
"I don't know how many of you have attended a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I have found is that you are eternal," Chrissy said when the wedding ceremony began.
"Thank you for meeting here today on this special day … well deserved in what has turned into 26 weeks of an amazing relationship," Chrissy continued. "Like I said, an incredible relationship started 26 weeks ago … who knew Chloe and Nosh would get along so well. They have loved each other since the first day they saw each other, we appreciate the love they have for each other."
After Chrissy's touching comments, she invited John to sing a heartfelt tribute to Selena Gomez's "Can't Keep My Hands To Myself,quot;, which she sang in a robe.
"That was incredible," Chrissy said after John finished his iconic performance.
Instead of rings, Chrissy invited Luna and John to combine two glasses filled with sand into a larger glass as a way to symbolize their now "mixed,quot; and "wonderful life,quot;.
Finally, Chloe and Nosh said "Yes, I do,quot; and were officially declared husband and wife.
Now we will have to wait and see what happens at the reception.
