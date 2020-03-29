Chrissy Teigen and John Legend organize the wedding of Luna & # 39; s Toys on IG Live

You are cordially invited to Chloe and Nosh's wedding …

%MINIFYHTML3fa64d7e3cdd16efae288164785a2c7113% %MINIFYHTML3fa64d7e3cdd16efae288164785a2c7114%

When? Sunday, March 29. Where? Live Instagram. Dress code? Your most cozy outfit. Who is officiating the wedding? Chrissy Teigen. Are there special performances? Yes, John Legend and maybe Selena Gomez.

%MINIFYHTML3fa64d7e3cdd16efae288164785a2c7115% %MINIFYHTML3fa64d7e3cdd16efae288164785a2c7116%

Who are these two lovebirds, you ask? Are Luna Stephens& # 39; stuffed animals who are very much in love.

This morning, Chrissy visited Instagram not only to organize Chloe and Nosh's wedding, but also to give us a little update on what the bride and groom were doing in the moments leading up to their big day.

"We are falling a little behind at the wedding, the bride is going crazy," Chrissy said in an Instagram story. "It seems that 10 o'clock is an ambitious time, it will be at 10:30, we will try to get it out, but now it is not in a good place."

Meanwhile, Luna and John were busy preparing the hallway for the two lovebirds to descend.