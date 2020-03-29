Chris Brown has fans giggling after posting this video with a woman who tried to sneak into her crib: "Mental illness is real!"

Chris Brown made his fans laugh with a video he shared on his social media account. The clip features a woman who reportedly sneaks out the door of her crib.

Chris is distancing himself socially these days during the coronavirus pandemic, as are other celebrities who advise fans to do the same.

‘😳 MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL! He tried to peek out the door in my crib, but he saw my dog, and he saw it (WHAT THE FUCK * WAS MY HOMIE ZOOMING?) @Teezio full credit "Chris captioned his post.

Another follower said: "He received his Spenna Night bag upon arrival in quarantine and relaxed with his 'Life Partner' 😩😂’

Someone else said: "Lmao, they stay trying to get into the happy man in the crib hahaha!", And a commentator posted this: "I tell my man that he is not my man, that he IS my man !!!! And he hit me with the "CRAZY SHE,quot; '

A more serious commenter said: ‘Well, everyone knows his address because he gave it. Also, how are we talking about mental health but laughing in the video? 🤷🏽‍♀️ ’

Someone else posted this: ‘" Do you know Lorita? "She is definitely leaving with her throat high, she screamed through all those acres."

Another follower shadowed Chris and said, "But Chris is diagnosed as bipolar, so he can't speak."

Someone else said, "First, why are you playing so much, answering him? Can we take a moment to appreciate your nonsense through some madness?"

In other news, Chris made headlines regarding his baby mom, Ammika Harris.

Some of Chris and Ammika's fans were concerned about her and her baby, Aeko, these days. Ammika reassured her fans by posting a prayer to Mother Earth.

You should see the photo Ammika shared on her social media account, along with a heartfelt prayer.



