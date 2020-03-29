China created a failsafe system to track infections. Failure.

At the heart of China's defenses was the National Direct Reporting System for Communicable Diseases. Launched in 2004, it was designed to prevent a recurrence of the SARS epidemic, when slow and uneven reports, compounded by the reluctance of local leaders to share bad news, delayed the government's fight.

Using this system, health officials in Beijing could examine screens showing reports from hospitals or local disease control centers, ready to spot warning signs within a few hours of a doctor diagnosing a problem infection, such as cholera or tuberculosis, as well as to diagnose cases of viral pneumonia.

"Viruses like SARS could emerge at any time, but there will never be another SARS incident," said Gao Fu, director of the China Center for Disease Control, in a speech last year. "That's because of how well our national communicable disease surveillance system works."

The boasts were not empty.

The system had helped when China and other countries suffered outbreaks of avian influenza. In 2013, authorities submitted cases of a life-threatening H7N9 avian influenza virus, with orders to present them within two hours of confirmation.

Last November, the country's Center for Disease Control alerted the public to an outbreak of pneumonic plague in sparsely populated Inner Mongolia after only two cases emerged.

Since the Wuhan outbreak, some doctors have said they were unsure how to report the first cases, which did not fit the standard list of infections. But poorly understood infections could still be recorded as "pneumonia of unknown etiology," or unknown cause, when patients did not respond to standard treatment.

Year after year, Chinese health authorities warned hospitals to monitor these outliers.

"For many infectious diseases when the cause is unknown, it can often present as pneumonia of unknown etiology," said Dr. Yang, the retired official. "This was a way to capture an outbreak while it was embryonic."