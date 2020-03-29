China closes borders to foreigners | China News

%MINIFYHTML05017a9dc965a660ab7737352b9df87011% %MINIFYHTML05017a9dc965a660ab7737352b9df87012%
China says it is increasingly concerned about an increase in COVID-19 infections from abroad.
Last week, the continent closed its borders to all foreigners except those from Hong Kong and Macao.
Several other Asian countries have taken similar measures, including Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand.
Sarah Clarke of Al Jazeera reports.
