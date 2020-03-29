Children are not immune to the coronavirus: everything you need to know: BGR

The new coronavirus is particularly harmful to older patients and people with pre-existing medical conditions, but children can also receive COVID-19, whether they show symptoms or not.

Coronavirus symptoms in children can include cold-like symptoms such as fever, runny nose, and cough, according to the CDC.

Serious cases of COVID-19 have been rare in children, but adolescents as young as 14 years old have died from the disease.

You often hear that it is the elderly and immunocompromised who are most at risk of experiencing a serious and possibly critical case of COVID-19. But everyone else can get infected and pass the new coronavirus on to others, even children of any age. That is why it is essential to keep your children at home, including teenagers, for as long as possible during the outbreak. You should also watch for symptoms that a coronavirus infection may suggest and make sure they get the right treatment.

CDC official guidelines say current evidence suggests that "children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults." The organization also explains that the symptoms are similar in children and adults. As a reminder, COVID-19 does not have a specific set of symptoms, although doctors have identified at least one unexpected sign that seems increasingly common: loss of smell and taste. The CDC explains.

COVID-19 symptoms are similar in children and adults. However, children with confirmed COVID-19 have generally had mild symptoms. Symptoms reported in children include cold-like symptoms such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported.

The CDC also adds that it is not known whether some children may be at increased risk for serious illnesses, such as children with underlying medical conditions.

Separately, Harvard Medical School He cites a large study from China that looked at COVID-19 infections and found that most cases are asymptomatic:

The best news in this study is that 90% of (2,143) children had mild or moderate, rather than severe or critical, asymptomatic disease. That means that even if the children were sick, with a fever and a cough, 90% had no trouble breathing, needed oxygen, or needed to be in the intensive care unit. Although 4.4% were reported as asymptomatic, given that only a third underwent laboratory tests, it is highly likely that the actual number of asymptomatic infections in children during that time period was higher. Only one child died.

The study also showed that younger children are at risk of developing a more serious COVID-19 case. But the only child who died from those observed in the study was a 14-year-old boy.

Adolescents died of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe as well. A 17-year-old in California died after he was denied care because he had no health insurance. Promising soccer player Jaquan Anderson, also 17, died in New Orleans. A 16-year-old from France was hospitalized Monday with respiratory distress. By Tuesday night, his condition was worsening at an alarming rate and he died. She had no known medical conditions.

The most recent case of COVID-19 in a child comes from Illinois, where a baby under the age of one has just died. "There has never been a death associated with COVID-19 in a baby before. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, "said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything possible to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us. "

Doctors warn that special attention is required for children, even if they experience mild symptoms. A four-year-old boy was confirmed as COVID-19 positive in Willacy County, and doctors have no idea how the boy contracted the disease.

"When a person, or a child, is found in the community, we are concerned that there are probably many other cases circulating in adults, and it is reaching the point where children become ill," said Dr. Enrique Cáceres. KRGV. Children can be a danger to their families and others, regardless of whether they show symptoms. Cáceres advises parents to first call a pediatrician to explain symptoms if they suspect their child is ill, before visiting the office.

Aside from the symptoms listed by the CDC, Harvard Medical School Says parents should also be on the lookout for the following signs and seek medical help if either occurs:

Any trouble breathing: fast or strong breathing, pale or blue skin, trouble eating or speaking, or doing regular activities due to breathing problems

A high fever that cannot go down (although nothing has been confirmed, some concerns have been raised about the use of ibuprofen with COVID-19; as a precaution, it is best to use acetaminophen)

Unusual sleepiness

Pain or irritability that cannot be relieved

You have trouble drinking or refuse to drink, and you produce less urine.

