Charlie Ewels refutes reports that Bath players are rebelling over pay cuts | Rugby Union News

Charlie Ewels insists that Bath players are prepared to work with the club regarding salary cuts

Toilet captain Charlie Ewels criticized a report that club players "revolted,quot; over receiving a cut in wages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Bath became the latest Gallagher Premier League club to announce a 25 percent pay cut for players and staff.

That sparked reports in the Sunday edition of The Rugby Paper and Sunday Express that Bath players were considering turning down the club's request, but Ewels, the England international, insists that is not the case.

In an open letter to Bath fans, Ewels wrote: "You may have seen the cover of The Rugby Paper today and if you did, given what we are all experiencing right now, it would be fair if you felt a sense of disbelief or even shame on the headline that says "The Bath stars rebel against pay cuts."

"As captain of our club, I can say categorically that these reports are not true, and as a playgroup, we are not in revolt against our club. In fact, quite the opposite, we wish to work with the club through this extremely long time. challenging so we can get back to where we all want to be, playing rugby at the Rec again.

"Everyone at Bath Rugby is committed to working together on this, and the players within the team that I am fortunate to serve as captain are no different. We play rugby for a living and understand that if we are not playing then there is no money coming in. It is a difficult time for everyone at the club, however we are all together on this journey.

"We, as players, understand that everything that happens around the world is having a great impact, and that impact is reaching far beyond us. I can say that I support 100% the principle of salary cuts, just like Most of the players in the club, believing that they are the right thing to guide the club through this difficult period.

"Like the players in all the other clubs, we have been guided by the advice of our RPA union during this highly uncertain time. We are looking for answers to some specific questions about lower-paid players and players who are coming to the end of their contracts. " However, we are discussing these questions openly and transparently with Stuart and Tarquin and I know we will find the right answers in due course. We will do the right thing for the future of our people, our club and our game.

"I would like to end by thanking you all for your continued support."