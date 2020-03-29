CDC Issues Advice On Domestic Travel In Three-State Area, President Trump Says Quarantine "Won't Be Required,quot; – Up News Info New York

– President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday night that quarantine in the three-state area "will not be necessary,quot; as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel notice.

The CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days, with immediate effect.

The travel notice does not apply to essential workers, including truck drivers, public health professionals, financial services employees, and food supply employees.

Upon recommendation of the Coronavirus Task Force and after consultation with @NYGovCuomo, @GovMurphy, & @GovNedLamont, @CDCgov issued a national travel notice urging NY, NJ and CT residents to refrain from nonessential travel for the next 14 days. https://t.co/PtEI5IXWe4 – Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 29, 2020

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Earlier Saturday, the president had said he could implement a short-term quarantine in New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut, calling it a "hot spot,quot; for the coronavirus pandemic.

I am considering a QUARANTINE of developing "hot spots,quot;, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

He said many people, including the Florida governor, have asked him to study the idea.

"Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it's a hot spot. New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, certain parts of the Connecticut quarantine. I'm thinking about that right now. We don't have to, but there is a chance that we will eventually quarantine. In the short term, two weeks in New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut, "Trump said.

Governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont said they were surprised by the president's announcement, which was first presented at the White House and then again in Virginia when he sent the Comfort hospital ship to New York.

"It would be chaos and chaos, and that would bring this economy down in a way that I think would not recover for months, but years," Cuomo said.

Cuomo called the idea absurd and said the measure would have been illegal.

Security expert Manny Gómez agrees and says the order would have been difficult to enforce and even more difficult to defend in court.

"It just doesn't make sense. We are a free country. We pride ourselves on our freedom of movement, expression, etc., and we must continue to do so in these uncertain times. If not, we will become another despotic state," Gomez told Christina Fan of CBS2.

Later Saturday, the president tweeted: "A quarantine will not be necessary."

….Federal government. Quarantine will not be required. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Murphy, meanwhile, said the CDC notice is "non-binding,quot; and "does not change the rules that have been established and are in effect for more than a week,quot; in the state of New Jersey.

"I encourage all New Jersey people to continue to practice aggressive social distancing and to take personal responsibility for helping us overcome this public health emergency," it said in a statement.

The CDC says that each governor has the power to implement the advice as they see fit.

The president never specifically said what the quarantine would have involved.

Furthermore, it is unclear whether the federal government has the power to impose such restrictions on states.