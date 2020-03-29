CBS to air Air Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Isolation Concert Special – Deadline

With most of the nation sheltered in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, CBS said today it will air a special isolation concert with Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood on Wednesday, April 1.

The primetime special titled Garth and Trisha: Live by Request! will present award-winning artists who will perform live from their home recording studio known as Studio G.

"We are seeing how great things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $ 1 million to charities that will be determined to combat the COVID-19 virus," Brooks and Yearwood said in a statement. set.

"With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of television broadcasting, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed," added Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music and live events for CBS.

CBS describes the special as "an intimate concert for viewers seeking the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time." It is produced by Horse of Troy Productions, Inc. The network says the special will involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing and will be filmed with extensive security precautions.

Garth and Trisha: Live by Request! airs on Wednesday, April 1 from 9: 00-10: 00 PM, live ET / PT delayed.