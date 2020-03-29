Carson Daly grateful for the arrival of the fourth baby despite the 'bittersweet' time amid the coronavirus crisis

Instagram

The co-host of & # 39; Today & # 39; announces that he and his wife Siri welcomed the new addition to their family, a girl named Goldie Patricia Daly, on Thursday, May 27.

Carson Daly He is a proud father of four children. Amid the global crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the "Today"The co-host shared the happy news that he and his wife of five years, Siri, welcomed a girl and expressed their gratitude for the safe arrival of the newborn through a long message he shared on social media.

Introducing their third daughter, the 46-year-old television personality began her post on Thursday, March 26 with a statement, "Daly Planet Exclusive!" He went on to say: "Carson and Siri Daly (Hi! It's us!) Along with the proud brothers Jackson James (11) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) they are more than happy to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly ! "

The host of "The voice"He continued to offer details on Goldie's birth." She was born at 4:08 pm EST reaching 8.2 pounds 20 inches long, "he wrote before assuring followers that Go Go, the nickname he gave his bundle of joy, and his wife" they are very good".

Grateful for Goldie's safe birth, Carson also sent "special thanks to the incredibly brave and disinterested medical staff at our New York hospital and also to the many brave people on the front lines" of the battle against COVID-19. He added that his family thanked God for "his tireless work serving so many in need."

"It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also aware of this incomparable moment in our history," he stated near the end of his post. "We appreciate your good wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many sufferings throughout the world. God bless you all."

Carson and Siri announced, in late September 2019, that they were expecting a new addition to their family. At the time, he broke the news during his daily Pop Start segment on "Today." Delighting his colleagues, he said, "And finally, Siri Daly, my amazing wife, is preparing for a great spring because that is when she will give birth to our fourth and newest member of the Daly family."