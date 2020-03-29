Can the European Union remain united? The | Europe

%MINIFYHTML36d1e9f9f591c53372d760a2553af00f11% %MINIFYHTML36d1e9f9f591c53372d760a2553af00f12%

The spread of the coronavirus has closed the borders in Europe and challenged the freedom of movement of people and the free movement of goods.

Those are the foundations of the European Union, and some argue that the bloc could be facing an existential crisis.

European governments have been criticized for initially withdrawing behind their walls in response to the outbreak.

And its leaders are divided on how to deal with the crisis economically.

They have also recently discussed how to share the burden of debt.

Germany and the Netherlands are among the EU nations that oppose a joint debt initiative that has also disappointed Spain and Italy.

France joined them in calling for a grander action plan.

In Inside Story, an in-depth discussion on the future of the EU as it struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Giulia Alagna – Journalist and field producer who works with foreign media.

Fabrice Pothier – Chief Strategy Officer at Policy Advisory Firm, Rasmussen Global

Thorsten Benner – Expert Group Director, Global Public Policy Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News