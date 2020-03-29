Call for volunteers to bring meals, recipes to South Bay seniors, high-risk residents – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Helping Hands of Santa Clara County called healthy residents on Friday to volunteer to bring meals and recipes to local seniors and immunocompromised people during the new coronavirus outbreak.

The organization combines healthy volunteers with a low risk of spreading the virus with people in high-risk demographic groups, offering the elderly and immunocompromised people access to needs such as food and medicine. Volunteers are also encouraged to make regular virtual visits with their partner.

%MINIFYHTML03bbaca88fda897215f708ba8bacf18211% %MINIFYHTML03bbaca88fda897215f708ba8bacf18212%

All volunteers and people seeking help through the Helping Hands initiative must practice strict standards of social distancing and cleanliness to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus.

You can find information on sanitation standards and how to volunteer or sign up for help through the initiative at scchelpinghands.com.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.