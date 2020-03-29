Bruno Mars donates $ 1 million to the MGM employee fund amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTMLa18abb2e391ea717e859437341ae541c11% %MINIFYHTMLa18abb2e391ea717e859437341ae541c12%

"With the closings in Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees who help make these shows possible," says a representative for the "Uptown Funk" singer.

Bruno Mars it has become the latest star to commit $ 1 million (£ 820,000) for coronavirus relief.

The "Uptown Funk" star announced his donation on Thursday, March 26, revealing that he would be giving the cash to the MGM Resorts Foundation, which supports the Employee Emergency Grant Fund and the Children's Medical Support Fund.

"The people at MGM have given Bruno Mars the rare opportunity to be able to continuously play while he is in the creative process of working on his next album," a representative told Entertainment Tonight. "With the closings in Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees who help make these shows possible in the hope that we all get out of this situation and have fun together again very soon."

"We consider Bruno Mars as part of the MGM family and appreciate what he is doing to help our employees and their families during these uncertain times," adds MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle.

Angelina Jolie, Ryan ReynoldsY Arnold schwarzenegger They have also delivered millions to help those who feed hungry children and groups seeking medical supplies for doctors and nurses on the front lines.