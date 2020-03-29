Brody Jenner and TikTok Star Daisy Keech seen together in Los Angeles

Does Brody jenner Do you have a special new lady in your life?

%MINIFYHTML14fb4ba9453e3d585ac7dde14ce29c3211% %MINIFYHTML14fb4ba9453e3d585ac7dde14ce29c3212%

On Friday, 36 years old. Hills: new beginnings the cast member was photographed with the TikTok star and Instagram fitness model Daisy Keech in the Los Angeles area on Friday, leaving the exclusive Erehwon grocery store with takeaway containers and drinks, and driving in his truck. She wore a long-sleeved, light gray University of California t-shirt, Santa Barbara blouse, and matching sweatpants, while he wore a green hoodie and black pants.

Keech, 20, later posted on her Instagram story a selfie showing herself dressed in the same outfit and sitting inside a car, along with a camera emoji and the word "Time."

Neither she nor Jenner have commented on the nature of their relationship.

Keech has over 3.6 million followers on TikTok and over 3.3 million on Instagram. She is proud to have the "first certified royal booty,quot; certified as real by a plastic surgeon last year. Keech is also a co-founder of Hype House, a Los Angeles-based TikTokers collective, many of which share a mansion.