Britney Spears reflects on 20 years since the release of & # 39; Oops! … I Did It Again & # 39;

The pop superstar takes to Instagram to share a photo of her in a red PVC outfit that was taken when she was filming the music video for the 2000 hit.

Britney Spears He turned to social media to reflect on 20 years since the release of his iconic 2000 hit "Oops! … I Did It Again."

The star released the song as the lead single from her second album of the same name, peaking at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and securing Britney a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

The launch was accompanied by a music video with the singer dressed in a red PVC outfit and, along with the still images from the session, she wrote on Instagram: "Wow! How did 20 years go by so quickly ?! ?? "Do not believe it".

"I remember the red suit was so hot … but the dance was fun and blew up the shoot !!!!!" She continued. "And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars … of course I'm kidding! But seriously, you all have shown so much support for this song and I thank you for that …"

"sending love to everyone," he finished, adding a bunch of red-hearted emojis.

The "Toxic" star is lucky to remember the shoot, as MTV reported at the time that she suffered a serious head injury after a camera fell on her. After the incident, amid fears from her mother Lynne Spears that she might have suffered a concussion, Britney required medical attention and received stitches, before resuming filming four hours later.