Britney Spears is teased by her brother-in-law for the world's fastest presumption of speed

Britney Spears'Brother-in-law mocked online pop superstar after she bragged about completing a 100-meter (328-foot) race faster than the world record holder Usain Bolt.

Hit producer "Toxic," who broke her foot in February, visited Instagram on Wednesday, March 25, to post a screenshot of her paused stopwatch at 5.97 seconds as she shared words of physical encouragement.

However, he left his fans confused after using the caption to suggest that he had clocked the time for a "100-meter dash," despite the fact that Olympic gold medalist Bolt currently holds the world record for distance, which he completed. in 9.58 seconds in 2009.

"I ran my first 5 !!!!" Britney started, apparently referencing her first run in the five-second range.

"Overcoming his fear of pressing him at the beginning is key … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡and ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡generally and usually play 9 times and now I did it !!!!! whoop 100 meter dash ( sic) ".

Britney Spears boasted of her 100m record.

His swift career has caused many followers to question the legitimacy of his post, while others began to joke about his newly discovered sports talent, including Jamie Watson, who is married to Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

"It's a shame that the Olympics are canceled. You could hang everyone 4 seconds (sic)," he joked in the comments.

Britney's boast was released online a day after the 2020 Olympics, to be held in Tokyo, Japan this summer, were officially postponed until next year (2021).

The singer has yet to respond to sports confusion.