Britney Spears clarifies the confusion caused by her claim of & # 39; Faster than Usain Bolt & # 39;

The hit maker & # 39; … Baby One More Time & # 39; He has baffled fans after apparently suggesting he was running the 100-meter dash in 5.97 seconds, breaking the world record set by Usain at 9.58 seconds.

Britney Spears He is not the fastest person in the world after all. Pop superstar has left people puzzled after apparently suggesting he runs faster than the world record holder Usain Bolt, but now she has cleared up the confusion.

Returning to Instagram on Thursday, March 26, the 38-year-old singer wrote, "She was obviously joking about running the 100-meter stretch in 5.97 seconds …". He went on to clarify, "Usain Bolt holds the world record, which is 9.58 seconds …", he added jokingly, "but you better think I'm going for the world record! # Joke #workb *** h "

Along with the clarification, Britney shared a photo of her modeling clothes that she never knew she had. The mother of two admitted that she did so because she was bored while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Okay, I guess I'm bored … in my house for two weeks of quarantine and I'm modeling dresses that I never knew I had !!!!" she shared. "I tried to screenshot an image, but it didn't work … I realized I had my hair in a ponytail and no shoes … anyway I got the cute video !!!"

"I was tired of being still, so I got up to go dancing in this orange dress …", she continued, "and do you know what I just learned today? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness! fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sun and heat, and that's how I felt when I put it on !!!

Britney previously shared a screenshot of her paused stopwatch at 5.97 seconds while sharing words of physical encouragement. She captioned it, "I ran my first 5 !!!!" apparently suggesting it is her first run in the five-second range, making her faster than Usain.

As many of his followers questioned the legitimacy of his post, his brother-in-law Jamie Watson, who is married to Britney's sister,Jamie Lynn Spears, trolled her. "It's a shame that the Olympics are canceled. You could hang everyone 4 seconds (sic)," he joked in the comments.