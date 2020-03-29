Brady, the new Bucs teammate Godwin, works virtually in his time

%MINIFYHTMLdd51b4bda5a141c536ad30df260b570911% %MINIFYHTMLdd51b4bda5a141c536ad30df260b570912%

In New England, Tom Brady had Julian Edelman, a wide receiver with whom he practically forged a psychic connection during their 10 seasons together on a soccer field.

Now Brady will seek to establish a similar relationship in Tampa, a feat complicated by limitations imposed on everyone by the new coronavirus. After signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady wasted no time trying to meet one of his targets, wide receiver Chris Godwin, via FaceTime.

"It really is literally knowing us," Godwin told Ros Gold-Onwude of The Boardroom. "Only early introductory things. Just trying to feel who we are as people more than anything else. We don't talk ball or anything; really about how excited we both are to play each other. "

That's in line with what Brady's only request after signing with Tampa Bay was supposed to be: getting the contact information of each of his new teammates.

"For me, I'm just going to learn," said Godwin. "You know, learn as much as you can from someone who is possibly the GOAT (the greatest of all time), and I'm ready to roll."

Godwin brings a strong 2019 season to the relationship in which he caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. He went down on the right foot with Brady, offering his No. 12 to the quarterback. It is a number that the receiver has had since high school.

"I honestly wish there was (another significant number), like I wish I had a second or third visit, you know, to go back," Godwin said. "But really, the only number that has had any meaning for me has always been 12. So any number I go to would be something completely different. But it's great."

Brady and Edelman had an almost telepathic relationship. They spent time together in the offseason, either socializing or working on their soccer schedule. "I trust him so much," Brady said in January 2019. "We spent so many hours together in the meeting room, in the movie theater … He's always been like my little brother, in a good way. He knows how much I love him. What he has done with his career has been incredible. "

Brady, 42, and Edelman are nine years apart. It will be different with Mike Evans, who turns 27 this summer, and Godwin, who was 4 when Brady entered the league. Godwin acknowledged that it was "a little strange,quot;.

"I feel like he's someone I've seen all my life," said Godwin. "Now he's my colleague, so beyond the initial interaction it's like," Okay, great. This is starting to feel a little bit more normal now. "