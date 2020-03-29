Boxing Star Anthony Yarde: My father just died of coronavirus! (Photos)

Popular boxing sensation Anthony Yarde has just suffered a terrible loss, according to MTO news. The boxer told fans last night that his father died of coronavirus.

And her dad was a healthy man. Anthony said his father had NO underlying health problems. The boxer also urged people to stay home amid a deadly pandemic.

The 28-year-old light heavyweight contender revealed the sad news on his Instagram early Sunday morning.

Yarde wrote: & # 39; I am a very private person and TBH I am still in shock, but maybe this can help people to stay home.

& # 39; My dad passed away yesterday from this virus and was fit without health problems. The more people come out and mix, the longer this isolation will last and the more it will spread.

I'm not a doctor, but I know that if you stay home you are less likely to catch or pass it on. Seriously, it's not worth the risk.