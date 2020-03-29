Bollywood praises Akshay Kumar for his contribution to the PM-Cares fund

%MINIFYHTML287942236f82bf41b28986bebbb9742011% %MINIFYHTML287942236f82bf41b28986bebbb9742012%

One of the biggest contributions he received was from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The actor donated a huge sum of Rs 25 million to the PM-Cares fund to help the government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor used his twitter to announce the same thing, he wrote: “This is the moment when the only thing that matters is the lives of our people. And we have to do whatever is necessary. I agree to contribute Rs 25 million of my savings to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. ðÂÂÂŸŸÂÂÂÂ »"

I promise to contribute Rs 25 million of my savings to @Narendra Modi Ji PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.

– Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Akshay Kumar not only received applause from the Prime Minister, but also received much praise from the industry. Calling Akshay a true hero, actor R. Madhavan turned to Twitter to appreciate Akshay's gesture. He wrote: "Fantastic Sirji … you are a true hero and icon to all of us … I take off my hat and enormous admiration and respect."

Fantastic Sirji … you are a REAL HERO … and an icon for all of us … I take off my hat and a HUGE ADMIRATION AND RESPECT.

– Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 28, 2020

Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna also praised him for his kind gesture. She said, "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure, since it was such a large amount and we needed to clear funds, he simply said: 'I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I avoid doing anything? I can for those who have nothing. "





The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure, since it was such a large amount and we needed to clear funds, he simply said: 'I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I avoid doing anything? I can for those who have nothing.'

– Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon and Amaal Mallik also applauded the actor for his kind gesture.

– Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 28, 2020