Bix Produce Co. donates fresh produce to customers amid COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info

A company in Little Canada donated fresh produce to customers at its facilities on Friday.

Before the shelter-in-place order, Bix Produce emailed all of its customers inviting them to drive in and grab a box or two of fresh produce.

"We would like to place the usable product in the hands of our BIX family and their family, friends, religious groups and social media." Todd Lemon, a BIX Produce employee stated.

Authorities say employees wore gloves and carried boxes of products to people's cars. More than 500 vehicles drove to receive the cases.

“We are doing everything we can to support our community. This simply felt "correct,quot;. In the meantime, we are doing everything we can to focus on our customers during these difficult times. "Alejandro Montoya, CEO of BIX Produce, stated.

BIX has also donated to various food shelters, pantries and farmers in the area.