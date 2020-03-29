Billy Joe Saunders apologizes for the training video | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLf6b8dbe24755312cbefa411b88e7a85711% %MINIFYHTMLf6b8dbe24755312cbefa411b88e7a85712%





Billy Joe Saunders apologized for the comments made in a video

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders apologized after a video of him appearing to tolerate domestic violence during the coronavirus blockade appeared.

The images showed the 30-year-old, who retained his title by beating Argentine Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles last November, working on a punching bag in a barn.

During the video, Saunders advised the men on how to hit their female partners if tempers flared during the ongoing blockade, resulting in a violent backlash on social media, to which he responded on Saturday night.

"I would never tolerate domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman, he would tear him to pieces," Saunders said in a Twitter post.

"I have a daughter and if a man put a finger on her, it would end well."

"Sorry if I offended any woman, stay blessed."

Saunders was scheduled to fight the Mexican superstar Saúl & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Álvarez in May, but the contest was postponed due to the pandemic.