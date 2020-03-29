Billie Eilish is canceled for liking Meme suggesting that Louis Tomlinson is ugly

WENN

The meme, which consists of two photos from the music video & # 39; You and I & # 39; from One Direction, he seems to claim that Zayn Malik is more handsome than his former bandmate.

Billie eilish You may need to think twice about doing something on social media. The hashtag "Billie Eilish Is Over Party" has been trending on Twitter after the Grammy-winning singer was caught liking a meme that suggested Louis Tomlinson it's ugly

The post contained two photos that were taken from Only one directionThe music video "You and I". The first photo showed Zayn Malik walking towards the camera, while his former bandmate appeared in the second capture. The meme caption says, "When you move and the Snapchat filter comes off," it apparently suggests that Zayn is prettier than Louis.

Apparently Billie found the post funny and left something similar underneath, but Louis fans soon noticed his move and quickly sparked a backlash. "Don't be offended, baby, but would you still eat your spiders away from Louis?" one directly mentioned Billie, while another said, "Louis Tomlinson: writes a song on walls, meaning a metaphor about his fences he has built. Billie Eillish: I'm a bad wow. Duh. Louis has been a singer for almost 10 years. and what composer are you?

Someone else said to Billie, "What the fuck do you like a humiliating post from @Louis_Tomlinson? Who do you think you are? How many years have you been in the music market? Learn to respect your elders, little one!" There was also a person who said: "This boy @billieeilish talks about our angel @Louis_Tomlinson, he is beside himself."

Billie has yet to respond to the backlash, although some people have come to her defense and responded to her criticism. For example, one wrote: "As a fan of Billie and Louis, I have to say that they are being DRAMATIC literally for no reason. She LIKES A MEME. Everyone must be bored as a quarantine or for a total cause."