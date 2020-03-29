Home Local News Biblical lender should look to Shakespeare – Up News Info

Biblical lender should look to Shakespeare – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81111% %MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81112%

Dear Amy: I wonder how to balance friendship and faith with a business transaction that went wrong.

%MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81113%%MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81114%

I lent a lifelong friend several hundred thousand dollars, since his business was in trouble and he was getting a divorce.

%MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81115% %MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81116%

We agree on standard documentation and precise payment terms. He has paid back only part of the loan and the lack of payment is creating financial problems for me.

We are both Christians, and I want to follow biblical mandates (as I see them) that require people to lend when asked. I also want to be a good friend. However, although my friend says he feels bad about the situation, he doesn't seem to prioritize repayment or make sound financial decisions. For example, he and his company have recently incurred new expenses that I consider unnecessary.

Would you consider friendship and treat this as a purely financial transaction? Or would you keep reducing it a bit? I don't see any reason to harm my own financial situation because of a friend's poor decisions, but I don't want to be unfair or cruel to someone.

– A repentant lender

Dear Regretful: You ask your question asking me what I would do. But nothing in my own practice of faith (or bank account) would allow such extreme loans. If I want and I can afford, I give, instead of lending.

Not to put too much point on it, but rescuing your friend has resulted in financial difficulties for you and has also allowed him to persist in believing the fiction that he runs a successful business. As you point out, he does not have a successful business. So except delay the inevitable, how have you really helped him?

You now have fewer resources to devote to doing good deeds, caring for family members, helping those in dire need, contributing to charity (and, of course, your own church community). Imagine how many hungry mouths your thousands could feed, how many school books you could buy, how many church missions you could fund …

Instead, his kindness and generosity have resulted in the loss of assets, allowing his friend's mistakes and, probably, a lost friendship. This is not your fault (it's his); However, your own choice is your responsibility.

Perhaps you should have chosen to follow a Shakespearean mandate (rather than a Biblical one): "Neither the borrower nor the lender should … Usually the loan is lost to himself and his friend."

%MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81117%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©