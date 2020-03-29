Biblical lender should look to Shakespeare – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81111% %MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81112%

Dear Amy: I wonder how to balance friendship and faith with a business transaction that went wrong.

I lent a lifelong friend several hundred thousand dollars, since his business was in trouble and he was getting a divorce.

We agree on standard documentation and precise payment terms. He has paid back only part of the loan and the lack of payment is creating financial problems for me.

We are both Christians, and I want to follow biblical mandates (as I see them) that require people to lend when asked. I also want to be a good friend. However, although my friend says he feels bad about the situation, he doesn't seem to prioritize repayment or make sound financial decisions. For example, he and his company have recently incurred new expenses that I consider unnecessary.

Would you consider friendship and treat this as a purely financial transaction? Or would you keep reducing it a bit? I don't see any reason to harm my own financial situation because of a friend's poor decisions, but I don't want to be unfair or cruel to someone.

– A repentant lender

Dear Regretful: You ask your question asking me what I would do. But nothing in my own practice of faith (or bank account) would allow such extreme loans. If I want and I can afford, I give, instead of lending.

Not to put too much point on it, but rescuing your friend has resulted in financial difficulties for you and has also allowed him to persist in believing the fiction that he runs a successful business. As you point out, he does not have a successful business. So except delay the inevitable, how have you really helped him?

You now have fewer resources to devote to doing good deeds, caring for family members, helping those in dire need, contributing to charity (and, of course, your own church community). Imagine how many hungry mouths your thousands could feed, how many school books you could buy, how many church missions you could fund …

Instead, his kindness and generosity have resulted in the loss of assets, allowing his friend's mistakes and, probably, a lost friendship. This is not your fault (it's his); However, your own choice is your responsibility.

Perhaps you should have chosen to follow a Shakespearean mandate (rather than a Biblical one): "Neither the borrower nor the lender should … Usually the loan is lost to himself and his friend."

Your lawyer or the courts may be able to get more payments and / or a stake in your friend's company.

You should explore the work, ingenuity, and wisdom of Dave Ramsey, whose financial advice is practical and focused on Christians. You would benefit from reading her book, "The Legacy Journey: A Radical View of Biblical Wealth and Generosity,quot; (2014, Ramsey Press).

Dear Amy: I couldn't use my regular subscription opera ticket, so I gave the ticket to my opera buddy to meet him in common at our church.

I have seen that acquaintance several times since then and she has my phone and email address to communicate on church matters, and she hasn't said thank you. The ticket was quite expensive. Should I tell you something?

– K

Dear K: Your opera ticket may have been awarded to your church friend as a lot of mana from heaven, and you may not be fully aware of the source. If his opera partner gave him the ticket, his role in this could have eluded the recipient.

People who buy theater season subscriptions know how valuable individual tickets are, but someone less familiar might just think this ticket was "extra."

Ideally, you shouldn't have to push this recognition, but you should send an email to your acquaintance to say, "I've seen you multiple times, but forgot to ask you: how was your night at the opera? I was sorry to miss production, but I'm happy you could use my ticket. "

Dear Amy: "Annoyed,quot; had a neighbor / tenant whose morning microwave woke her up.

When it comes to noise, from housemates, roommates, spouses, or the newsboy who plays music at 5 a.m., take yourself to a pharmacy and get a white noise machine. Pure happiness.

Even my spouse from the galloping elephant herd followed their noisy routines and I never heard a peep.

– blessed

Dear Blessed One: It would not have occurred to me that one type of noise would cancel out another type of noise, but many readers have recommended white noise machines.

