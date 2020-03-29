Bhad Bhabie was criticized for wearing braids again while in coronavirus quarantine

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; These Heaux & # 39; She is accused of cultural appropriation after fixing her hair just in time for her 17th birthday and displaying it on her Instagram page.

Up News Info –

Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli you are not getting the best birthday present. Apparently not learning from her mistake, the young hip-hop star has come under fire once again for wearing braids, after drawing public anger for the same reason last year.

The hit "Hello Bich" showed off her new hairstyle in various Instagram posts on Wednesday, March 25, just one day before her 17th birthday. In two videos, she is seen synchronizing her lips with a song while touching her head, apparently loving her braids.

<br />

Her followers quickly jumped into the comment sections to criticize her hairstyle choice, with one fan writing: "Look you're pretty, but this is appreciation of the culture. This is not silly, this is not great." Another made his point clear, "And that's about cultural appropriation."

<br />

A third user sarcastically commented, "Congratulations, you will be called again for the hair." One person told him to "take off the king's braids," while another claimed, "You want the attention to be so bad." Someone else suggested that quarantining has affected her sanity by writing: "She's been inside too long. Someone leave this girl on the hood …"

This is not the first time that Bhad Bhabie has been accused of cultural appropriation. In December 2019, she was called for wearing box braids. Without feeling sorry, he instead applauded the critics.

"For all the black females who say my hair isn't made for box braids, guess what the fuck isn't meant to be straight, but you stick whole wigs on your heads and sew Brazilian / Indian / Peruvian hair that looks something like to the natural texture of your hair, "she wrote on Instagram," and I'm not saying anything, nor are the other cultures you get hair from. "

<br />

Putting her controversial hairstyle aside, Bhad Bhabie turned 17 on Thursday March 26 by sharing several new bikini photos. Still in the same hairstyle, she sported a two-piece swimsuit while lying on a lounge chair in one photo and showed off her butt while having a drink in two other photos. He simply captioned those photos with "17" and a cherry emoji.