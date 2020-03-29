Bhad Bhabie casts a shadow on Billie Eilish for not & # 39; & # 39; DMing & # 39; & # 39; your back

It seems Bhad bhabie is casting shadow on Billie eilish for not returning your messages.

On Saturday, the rapper, whose full name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli—It was on Instagram Live and she was asked if she and the "bad boy,quot; singer are still friends.

"I think I'm friends with Billie, I don't know if Billie is my friend. Every time I send her and give her my number, she doesn't send me text messages," the 17-year-old said on Instagram Live. "I mean, I don't know, I guess that's what happens when b-tches become famous. It could be that. I'm not stumbling. I know who my true friends are."

Readers may remember Bhad Bhabie for his appearance on Dr phil back in 2016, when it became a viral meme video after saying, "Catch me outside, how about that?"

Since then, he has become an internet personality with over 17 million followers on Instagram and has started his rap career.