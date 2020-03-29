Bhad Bhabie calls Billie Eilish for not responding to her DM

Instagram

During a live broadcast on his Instagram account, rapper & # 39; Cash Me Out & # 39; casts shadow on the singer of & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; in addition to questioning the position of their friendship.

Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) is a friend of Billie eilish, but it seems that she begins to question the position of their friendship. During an Instagram Live on Saturday, March 29, rapper "Cash Me Out" cast shadow on the "Bad Guy" singer.

"I think I am friends with Billie, I don't know if Billie is my friend. Every time I send her and give her my number, she doesn't send me a text message," the 17-year-old said in the video. . "I mean, I don't know, I guess that's what happens when boobs become famous. It could be that."

She went on to say, "I am not stumbling. I know who my true friends are."

Billie has not yet responded to the diss.

The two musicians had shown their close relationship in September. Billie left a sarcastic comment under her best friend's recent Instagram video post, though anyone can see that her intention was really sweet.

In the video, Danielle was seen driving while singing for Megan Thee StallionThe song while in the car. "I swear to you that me and @theestallion b (are) thinking the same thing s ** t. Get out of my head sister," so the 16-year-old captioned the post. That apparently led Billie to scold her friend, although it was unclear if she was the one driving.

"Shit, look at the road," he said in the comment, which got almost 12,000 "likes." The comment did not go unnoticed by the "Cash Me Outside" star who responded to the singer's comment "all good girls go to hell" with a simple blank-eyed emoji.

In July 2018, they were even rumored to be in a romantic relationship when Bhabie posted some Snapchats with Billie. The rumors were debunked by Billie herself, who wrote on her social media account: "I'm not dating Danielle. You all are stupid. That's my little sister."