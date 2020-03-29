Ben Affleck's romance with Ana De Armas heats up as the couple pack on the PDA during a ride in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck's romance with his Deep water Co-star Ana de Armas appears to be warming up, as the couple continues to enjoy the rides as they isolate themselves together. The couple took the PDA over the weekend while walking their dog, Elvis, through a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Affleck and de Armas walked arm in arm around the neighborhood while wearing a blue sweater with jeans and a gray jacket along with a Boston Red Sox baseball cap and gray sneakers. the Knives out star wore a red velvet zip-up hoodie, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck hope to tell each other to enter again. (March 28, 2020) pic.twitter.com/uOy5gEEcST – Updates from Ana de Armas (@ArmasUpdates) March 29, 2020

During their outing, the couple also shared a kiss, and de Armas rested his head on Affleck's shoulder during the walk.

According to We weeklyAffleck and De Armas were confirmed to be "officially dating,quot; after being seen together in their home country of Cuba earlier this month. The couple also enjoyed a vacation in Costa Rica before going to Los Angeles to isolate themselves.

Stained cameras The way back He starred with De Armas in his native country on March 6 when they stopped to pose for photos with fans during a shopping trip and with a chef at a restaurant in Havana.

The couple began packing the PDA in public as they flew from Cuba to Costa Rica, and fans saw them kissing at the airport's security line. During their vacation, the cameras captured the couple walking together on the beach.

Affleck also took some photos of his new girlfriend on the beach and posted them on Instagram. In the legend, de Armas simply posted a heart emoji. In the comments, Affleck joked, "Photo credit please,quot; along with a crying face emoji laughing.

"Ben and Ana are happy together and are officially dating," says a source. Jen (Garner) has completely drifted away from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good father to her children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supports him and happy for him and his relationship. "

Before dating Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner for ten years before separating in 2015. He also dated Saturday night live producer Lindsay Shookus after her separation from Garner.



